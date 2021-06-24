Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,296 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Portland General Electric worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

