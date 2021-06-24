Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,063 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Nasdaq worth $147,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $4,790,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 39.8% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

