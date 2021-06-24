Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $149,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.