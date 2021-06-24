Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 945,480 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.55% of 1Life Healthcare worth $136,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $126,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,331.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

