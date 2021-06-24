Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $142,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.