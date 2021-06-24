Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $142,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $16,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

