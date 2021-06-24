Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $146,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,441,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

