Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,197 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of NVR worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NVR by 16.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,783.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,865.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,103.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

