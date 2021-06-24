Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 158,098 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $136,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

