Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,419 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of PTC worth $153,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.