Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,483 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.43% of CACI International worth $141,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE CACI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

