Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $159,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,358,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,458,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

