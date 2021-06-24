Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €161.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €161.00 ($189.41) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €131.68. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

