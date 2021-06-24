Barclays Boosts (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 260

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.