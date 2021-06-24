Barclays PLC Acquires 157,854 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $60,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

