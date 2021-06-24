Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,407 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $44,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

