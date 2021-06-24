Barclays PLC Buys 45,035 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of SVB Financial Group worth $66,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $566.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

