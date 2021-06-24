Barclays PLC Has $46.83 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $295.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

