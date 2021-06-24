Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $49,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

