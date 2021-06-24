Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,535.80 ($20.07).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,361.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market cap of £70.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.78%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

