Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,217. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

