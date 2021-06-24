Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

