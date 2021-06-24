Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,070. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 139.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.