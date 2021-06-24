Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 479.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNED opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $482.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

