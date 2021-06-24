Beacon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,670.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $7,670.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024833 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002519 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.