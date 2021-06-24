Beldex Achieves Market Cap of $71.29 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $71.29 million and approximately $235,179.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 199.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

