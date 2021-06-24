Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 31% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003335 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00605336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

