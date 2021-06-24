Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 7,043,887 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,043,887 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,384,117. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.