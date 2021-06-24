Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $469,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.29. 20,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

