Bessemer Group Inc. Has $181.66 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 52,735.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Corteva worth $181,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

CTVA stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 120,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.