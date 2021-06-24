Bessemer Group Inc. Has $396.32 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,477 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $396,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,150. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

