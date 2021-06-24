Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $201,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.92. 20,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

