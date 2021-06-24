Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $170,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 81,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

