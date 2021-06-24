Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

