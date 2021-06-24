BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 2,700 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.07. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.