Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $312.64 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion and $2.46 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $312.64 or 0.00897510 BTC on major exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
