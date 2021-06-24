BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 558.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $49,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCAB. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

