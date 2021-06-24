Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,576,000 after buying an additional 107,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $371.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.97. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.