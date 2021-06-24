BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $698,846.28 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Karen A. Foster sold 264 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $8,941.68.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.