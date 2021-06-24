BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $229.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

