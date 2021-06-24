Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 655.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $734,738.40 and $787.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

