Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $592.02 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $592.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $131.53 or 0.00385430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,125.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.32 or 0.01451476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003502 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,768,852 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

