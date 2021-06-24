Bitcoinus Tops One Day Volume of $702.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.63 and approximately $702.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,745.40 or 0.99839951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

