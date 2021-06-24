Blackhill Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.5% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,811. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

