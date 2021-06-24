BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.49. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 151,142 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

