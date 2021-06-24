BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.37% of GoHealth worth $51,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoHealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in GoHealth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

