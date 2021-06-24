BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $52,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLMD stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

