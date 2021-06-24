BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $48,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

