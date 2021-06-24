BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $50,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tata Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of TTM opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

