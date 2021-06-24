BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Announces GBX 2.60 Dividend

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRIG opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £41.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.82. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

In related news, insider Win Robbins purchased 12,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31). Also, insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

